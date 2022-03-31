Delhi Unlock Guidelines: With the decline in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government on Thursday further relaxed COVID guidelines and said there will be no fine for not wearing face masks in public places in the national capital. The decision was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) during a meeting to review the COVID situation. Earlier, wearing masks in public places, including buses and metro trains was made mandatory for all.Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Mamata Govt Eases Covid Restrictions, Usage of Mask To Continue In Public Places

Sources told news agency PTI that the DDMA, however, is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to wear masks in crowded places. At present, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi. Also Read - DDMA to Meet Today to Discuss COVID-19 Situation in Delhi

The move from the DDMA comes days after the city recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases over the last few days. Earlier, the Central government had issued an advisory asking the states and UTs to consider discontinuing containment measures in view of the sharp decline in the fresh cases. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Says Will Not Relax Guidelines on Face Mask As COVID Cases Rise in Many Countries

DDMA decides to do away with fine for not wearing masks in public places: Official sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2022

Last month, the DDMA had lifted all Covid restrictions in the wake of significant improvement in the Covid situation in the city. However, wearing masks in public places, including buses and metro trains was made mandatory.

The crucial DDMA meeting in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, reviewed the vaccination programme apart from the coronavirus situation.

With the rise in a number of Covid cases in December last year due to Omicron variant, the Delhi government had imposed several restrictions.

However, the restrictions were lifted gradually when the situation normalised and finally all curbs were removed from February 28.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 123 new cases, 1 death, and 106 recoveries. Active cases stood at 459. On Monday, the national capital had reported 90 new COVID-19 cases and no fresh death due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.53 per cent. Significantly the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.