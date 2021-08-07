New Delhi: All weekly markets in Delhi will reopen from Monday, August 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. The weekly markets were closed after a complete lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to the surge in cases during the second Covid wave. Later, one weekly market in each municipal zone was allowed to open with proper adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and official guidelines.Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Update: Traders' Body Urges DDMA to Permits Malls & Markets to Reopen Till 10 PM Ahead of Festive Season

The chief minister said his government is concerned about the livelihoods of poor associated with these markets and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. "Weekly markets are being opened from Monday. These are poor people. Government is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone's health and lives are also important. I urge everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour after these markets are opened," he tweeted.

Delhi sees 72 new COVID cases, one more death

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. This is a marked increase in the number of daily cases, as 44 cases were reported in the city on Friday.

The coronavirus death toll in the city has now risen to 25,066, according to the latest health bulletin. On Friday, five deaths were also reported, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.06 per cent, according to official figures. On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, and two deaths were recorded. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

This was the fifth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital when zero fatality had been logged in a day. On July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, official data stated. On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent. The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

(With inputs from agencies)