BREAKING NEWS: Earthquake In Delhi, Tremors Felt Across NCR

Updated: January 11, 2024 3:05 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

New Delhi: An earthquake was felt in Delhi and the adjoining areas. The details regarding the earthquake are yet to be updated; there are no latest updates regarding casualties or damage of any kind.

Also Read:

