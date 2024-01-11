Home

BREAKING NEWS: Earthquake In Delhi, Tremors Felt Across NCR

BREAKING NEWS: Earthquake In Delhi, Tremors Felt Across City

New Delhi: An earthquake was felt in Delhi and the adjoining areas. The details regarding the earthquake are yet to be updated; there are no latest updates regarding casualties or damage of any kind.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qTuaI5477B — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

