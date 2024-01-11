By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING NEWS: Earthquake In Delhi, Tremors Felt Across NCR
BREAKING NEWS: Earthquake In Delhi, Tremors Felt Across City
New Delhi: An earthquake was felt in Delhi and the adjoining areas. The details regarding the earthquake are yet to be updated; there are no latest updates regarding casualties or damage of any kind.
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qTuaI5477B
— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024
