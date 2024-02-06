Home

ED Raids At 12 Places Of Senior AAP Leaders In Connection With Money Laundering Case

Ahead of Atishi Marlena's 'explosive exposé on ED', the officials of the probe agency are conducting raids at 12 places of senior AAP leaders today.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been on the radar of the national probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED). After the arrest of Sanjay Singh, Satyendra Jain and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, multiple ED Summons have been sent to Delhi CM and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal. ED raids were recently conducted at the residence of Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena and after the raids, Atishi announced in a social media post that she will be conducting a press conference today, Feb 6 and it will be ‘an explosive exposé on ED’. Less than an hour before the press conference today, ED raids have been conducted at 12 places of senior AAP leaders in connection with a money laundering case..

