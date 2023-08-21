Home

Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi’s Nilothi Village, 10 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Nilothi Village and soon after getting information, a total of ten fire tenders rushed to the site to bring the flame under control.

As per the preliminary reports, no casualty or injury has been reported so far in the fire incident.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Nilothi Village on Monday. Soon after getting the information, a total of ten fire tenders rushed to the site to bring the flame under control. Visuals shared on social media showed huge clouds of smoke billowing out from the site of the blaze.

“Fire breaks out in a factory in Nilothi village, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries to anyone so far,” Delhi Fire Service said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in a factory in Nilothi village, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries to anyone so far: Delhi Fire Service (Video source – Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/dm3jX4KWvZ — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

In a similar manner, a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Delhi’s Bawana area earlier on August 17. In the incident, six fire personnel were injured during the dousing operation at the building.

Soon after receiving information about the fire incident, nearly 30 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The factory was situated at Sector-5 in Bawana Industrial Area where the fire broke out. A blast was also reported in the factory due to which the wall and gate collapsed, and five firemen sustained injuries, officials said.

