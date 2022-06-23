Breaking News: A fire breaks out in a building in Rohini’s Budh Vihar police station area, reports news agency ANI. Eight fire tenders are present at the spot, the Delhi Fire Service said.Also Read - Kejriwal Govt Bans Entry of Medium and Heavy Vehicles in Delhi From October 1, Here's Why

