IndiGo Aircraft From Amritsar Blocks Runway In Delhi After Missing Taxiway

New Delhi: An IndiGo Airline aircraft that was coming from Amritsar missed the taxiway after landing at the Delhi airport and blocked one of the runways for around 15 minutes on Sunday, PTI reported citing sources.

