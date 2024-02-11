By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IndiGo Aircraft From Amritsar Blocks Runway In Delhi After Missing Taxiway
New Delhi: An IndiGo Airline aircraft that was coming from Amritsar missed the taxiway after landing at the Delhi airport and blocked one of the runways for around 15 minutes on Sunday, PTI reported citing sources.
