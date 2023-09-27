Major Fire Breaks Out In PG Hostel in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, Girls Trapped

BREAKING NEWS: Major Fire Breaks Out In Girls' PG Hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, 7 Fire Engines Rush To Spot

A major fire broke out in a girls’ PG hostel in the Mukherjee Nagar area on Wednesday. According to the latset reports, 12 fire tenders have reached the spot. “A total of 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Some girls are trapped in the building,” Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.

