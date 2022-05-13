New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, reported news agencies quoting officials.Also Read - AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Arrested Yesterday For Protest Over Demolition Drive, Gets Bail

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is underway.

(With inputs from agency)