New Delhi: A massive fire on Saturday broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place. As per a report by India Today, the fire broke out on the top floor of Parikrama restaurant in Connaught Place. As per updates, over six fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. More details will be added soon.