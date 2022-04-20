New Delhi: Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has reportedly decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing face masks in the national capital. However, schools would remain open and guidelines to prevent the spread of infection on campuses would be issued after discussion with experts, sources said. After a decline in COVID cases, the Delhi health department issued an order stating that no fine will be imposed anymore on people for not wearing face masks in the city. For the unversed, there was a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital.Also Read - Death Toll in China's Shanghai Rises to 17 as COVID Situation Remains Grim

DDMA’s Revised Covid Guidelines

General guidelines for Delhi Public suggest that a fine of Rs.500 will be imposed, if found without masks. Detailed COVID safety SOPs are expected to be prepared after discussing with experts. Aggressive Testing to be conducted in the national capital. More emphasis on vaccination for eligible age groups. Schools to remain open. SoPs for schools should be prepared in consultation with the expert. SoPs to be advertised properly. Close watch on social, and religious gatherings. All students and staff of Delhi schools must wear masks at all times and ensure full compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols. Schools should ensure that students maintain social distancing at all time.

Covid Positivity Rate Witnesses Nearly 3-fold Spike

Notably, Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days. The city on Tuesday recorded 632 fresh Covid-19 cases with a marginal drop in the positivity rate from Monday’s 7.72 per cent to 4.42 per cent. While no death was reported. On April 11, the positivity rate stood at 2.70 percent which jumped to 3.95 percent on April 15 followed by 5.33 percent on April 16 and 7.72 percent on April 18, according to the government data. Also Read - Supreme Court Stays Demolition Drive in Violence-Hit Jahangirpuri

‘No Need to Panic’

Earlier on Tuesday, while speaking to reporters Sisodia had said that people need to learn to live with Covid-19 as it will stay longer. He had also asserted that the government will take strict measures if the cases spike more. “As of now, there is no need to panic as there are lower counts in the cases,” the Deputy CM had said. Also Read - Will Schools Be Closed Or Move To Hybrid Mode? Crucial DDMA Meeting Today As Delhi Sees Uptick In Covid Cases

