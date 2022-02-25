New Delhi: As the national capital witnessed a significant drop in COVID cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Friday decided to lift all COVID-19 induced restrictions from the city. The decision was taken at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting which took place under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 12.30 pm.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory To Avoid Modi Mill Flyover. Here's Why

"All COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted, subject to positivity remaining below 1%. Night curfew to be lifted from Monday. Stress on COVID appropriate behavior, Masking, Surveillance, Testing & Vaccination. Schools to do away with the hybrid mode of classes from April 1″, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The DDMA in its meeting earlier this month, allowed several relaxations, including the opening of schools and colleges and extended imposition of night curfew from 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

With the fresh Covid cases and positivity rate declining sharply, demands have been raised from several quarters, including the traders and political parties, for lifting the remaining curbs.