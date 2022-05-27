New Delhi: At least one person died and two others were on Friday injured as the lanter of an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Mundka area this evening. The incident happened on Firni Road in Mundka area.Also Read - Relief From Scorching Heat: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky For Next 5 Days in Delhi; Monsoon To Arrive In Kerala Soon

“We received information about the incident at 5:24pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” news agency PTI quoted fire officials as saying. Also Read - Fire Erupts in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, No Injury Reported

Delhi | One person died and two were injured after the lanter of an under-construction building collapsed in Firni Road, Mundka area this evening. Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/JVxLAhqmH4 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Also Read - As Delhi Temperature Starts Inching Up, Mercury May Touch Above 40°C In Next 3 Days

The injured were rushed to a hospital where they are said to be in critical condition. As per reports, one person died on the spot and the other was rescued. No other person is reported to be buried under the rubble in the incident.

Last week, the roof of another under-construction house collapsed in the same Mundka area amid strong winds and rainfall. However, the people in the house were safely rescued and no injuries or casualties were reported.

The incident happened as the national capital and adjoining areas had witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms last week.