New Delhi: Sanjay Arora, a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre has been appointed the new Police Commissioner of Delhi, reported NDTV. Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana whose term expires on Sunday, July 31.

Arora is currently posted as the Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (DG-ITBP). The post has now been given to SL Thaosen, Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (DG-SSB), as additional charge.

According to orders of the Union Home Ministry, Arora will take charge as Delhi Police Commissioner from August 1. He has been deputed to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre for this appointment.