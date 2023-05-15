Satyendar Jain Moves SC Seeking Bail In Money Laundering Case Against Him | Key Things to Know

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain on Monday moved Supreme Court seeking bail in a money laundering case against him. Earlier, he had challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him. Currently, Jain has been lodged inside Tihar Jail since June 2022.

It must be noted that a CCTV footage earlier in November 2022 went viral in which the AAP leader was seen having a full-body massage from inside the prison.

ED Begins Probe Into Money-laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of the First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Satyendar Jain

Later, the CBI also filed a chargesheet on December 3, 2018, against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The charge sheet mentions that Satyendar Jain while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In the charge sheet, the CBI accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and others of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The AAP leader was arrested after the ED in April this year attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.

Tihar Prison Superintendent Gets Notice

Earlier in the day, a superintendent of Delhi’s Tihar prison was issued a notice for moving two prisoners to the cell of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister, Satyendar Jain, after he cited “loneliness”.

Notably, Satyendar Jain had in a letter on May 11 requested the prison to lodge him with more inmates and had cited “depression due to loneliness” and the need for “more social interactions” in his letter – which he said was advised by a doctor.

“I am feeling depressed and low because of loneliness. A psychiatrist suggested me more social interactions and he requested to lodge him with at least two more persons,” he wrote, requesting the company of at least two more people.