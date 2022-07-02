New Delhi: A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport on Saturday morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The aircraft was flying at an n altitude of 5,000 feet when the crew witnessed the smoke, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - DGCA Alerts Airports A Day After Two Birds Hit Planes, Asks To Take Steps To Minimize Risks

“A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked,” news agency ANI quoted a SpiceJet spokesperson as saying. Also Read - Captain Monica Khanna's Sully Moment: Hailed For Overweight Landing Of SpiceJet Flight Boeing 737

#WATCH | A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/R1LwAVO4Mk — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

