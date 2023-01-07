Top Recommended Stories
Fire Breaks Out Due To Suspected Cylinder Blast In Delhi’s Sadar Bazar, 2 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
Fire broke out in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area Saturday evening, 2 fire tenders rushed to spot. One injured person was rescued by the fire department.
New Delhi: One person was injured in a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a building at the busy Sadar Bazar on Saturday. The Delhi Fire Services rescued the person after the incident took place at a house in New Parking, Sadar Bazar, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in Delhi.
Also Read:
The Fire department informed that the initial call received informed of a blast in Sadar Bazar around 6.30 pm. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
At 7 pm, the Fire department informed that the blast is suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder. The lone injured person was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.
Further reports are awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.