New Delhi: A suspected item was on Thursday found in Delhi's Rohini area and a bomb detection squad was called to the spot, news agency ANI reported. The National Security Guard was also called in to check the box. Before the suspected box was opened, the spot was sealed and the surrounding areas were cordoned off and evacuated. However, Delhi Police later said the bomb squad found nothing suspicious inside the box.

In a similar incident in December last year, a low-intensity blast took place inside a courtroom at the Rohini court complex. In the incident, one policeman, who was posted there as a naib court, was injured. The incident triggered panic and raised serious questions over the security arrangements in the court area.

Notably, the security arrangements in the national capital have been beefed up and the Delhi Police have been on high alert ahead of Independence Day in view of possible terror attacks. There were reports that the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba could plan attack in the national capital.