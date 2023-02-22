Breaking: Tremors in Felt Delhi as Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Nepal

Home

Breaking: Tremors in Felt Delhi as Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Hits Nepal

Earthquake Latest News Today: Mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and several parts of north India as an earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 struck Nepal on Wednesday.

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Bajura, Nepal around 1:45 PM today,” Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 22-02-2023, 13:30:23 IST, Lat:29.56 & Long:81.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/MNTAXJS0EJ@Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/ovDBNhb7VO — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 22, 2023

The National Center for Seismology said an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted parts of Delhi, NCR and Uttar Pradesh and because of which tremors were felt in many areas of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana. The intensity of the earth was measured at 4.4 on the Richter scale and the epicentre has been located in Haridwar.

