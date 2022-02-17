New Delhi: A team of Delhi Police special cell and bomb squad have been rushed to Seemapuri after officials received a call claiming that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found in the area. Police have cordoned off the area.Also Read - Punjab Police Recovers 5-kg IED, Rs 1 lakh near Attari-Wagah Border Days Ahead Of R-Day

Earlier last month, an IED was recovered from an unattended bag found at the Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi. Also Read - IED Device Found At Ghazipur Flower Market Had RDX, Ammonium Nitrate, Says NSG Director General