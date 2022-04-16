New Delhi: A fresh violence on Saturday broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangir Puri area. As per preliminary reports, several vehicles have been vandalised by miscreants and police personnel were also injured in the incident.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Santosh Kumar Suman, Son of Jitan Ram Manjhi, to be Next President of Hindustani Awam Morcha

Media reports suggest that an incident of stone-pelting was reported between two communities while a Hanuman Jayanti procession was out in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. The injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital from Jahangirpuri and are undergoing treatment.