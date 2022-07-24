New Delhi: A person died while three others were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said. The incident was reported at around 5 am from the Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali.Also Read - Video: 4-Storey Building Collapses Like House of Cards in Himachal's Chopal Town of Shimla | WATCH

Total of three fire tenders were rushed to spot and so far four people have been rescued and a search operation is underway to find if any more persons are trapped underneath the rubble, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The rescued have been sent to a nearby hospital.

More details awaited