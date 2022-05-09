New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday said that bulldozers will be running in the New Friends Colony tomorrow from 11 am. “The municipal corporation has a roadmap ready for the next 15 days. Bulldozers will run in New Friends Colony tomorrow from 11 am. Encroachment will be removed from Delhi without making any distinction between poor and rich.” news agency ANI quoted Rajpal Singh, Chairman, Central Zone, SDMC.Also Read - Water Supply in These Parts of Delhi Will Be Affected Till Today Evening | Details Here

This came after the Supreme Court of India earlier today refused to entertain the Communist Party of India (Marxist) plea against the demolition of buildings in South Delhi including the Shaheen Bagh area. Also Read - Delhi: SDMC to Carry Out Anti-encroachment Drive in Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar, Madanpur Khadar Tomorrow

“There has been more encroachment in Shaheen Bagh area as there are no BJP MLAs and councillors. In the Shaheen Bagh area, around 50 per cent of people themselves removed encroachments. The municipal corporation will remove the remaining encroachments. Former MLA and current MLA have also done encroachment. Municipal Corporation will remove these encroachments too,” said Singh. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: South Delhi Most Affected. Check Areas-Wise Cases Here

He said the expenses incurred by SDMC to remove the encroachment will be compensated by the property owners, and added, “In removing the Shaheen Bagh encroachment, the municipal corporation has not suffered a legal defeat, the Supreme Court rejected the application to stop the drive. SDMC is conducting a review meeting, the reasons for stopping the drive are being reviewed and the officers will be asked the reason for stopping the demolition drive.”

“After the review meeting, the bulldozer will roll on again to remove illegal encroachment in Shaheen Bagh. The municipal corporation will take legal action against those obstructing the removal of encroachment,” he added.

Meanwhile, local residents of Shaheen Bagh in the national capital protested as bulldozers were rolled into the area for an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the SDMC. The anti-encroachment drive was halted when traders and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan assured that illegal structures would be removed.