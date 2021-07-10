New Delhi: Bursting firecrackers and playing loudspeakers? Beware! The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has announced changes in the fine amount levied for creation of noise pollution in the national capital. As per the new fine rates, people can be fined up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution.Also Read - Testing, Tracking, Vaccination: Top Doctors List Out Delhi's Covid Plan To Fight New Variants | Details Here

According to the new guidelines issued by the DPCC, the fine to be imposed on any individual burning firecrackers after the stipulated time is Rs 1,000 in residential and commercial areas and Rs 3,000 in silent zones.

The DPCC said if the firecracker rules are violated at a rally, wedding or religious festival, the organiser of the event will pay a fine of Rs 10,000 in residential and commercial areas and up to Rs 20,000 in silent zones.

The DPCC stated that Rs 1 lakh fine will be imposed for Diesel Generator sets of over 1000 kilovolt-ampere (KVA); Rs 50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipment without prior permission.

As per the new penalty rates for noise pollution, now if construction equipment makes noise more than the prescribed standards, then fines up to Rs 50,000 will be imposed and equipment will also be seized.

Moreover, it said that if the rules are violated a second time in the same area, a fine up to Rs 40,000 will be imposed. If the rules are violated more than twice, a fine one Rs 1 lakh will have to be paid and the area will be sealed, the DPCC said in the amended rules.

Apart from this, the DPCC has also provided steps to tackle the problem of noise pollution caused by generator sets. The provision in the rules will confiscate plants which create noise pollution has also been created.

It must be noted that the proposals have been accepted by the National Green Tribunal and the departments concerned have been asked to implement the new rules strictly and give a report of the same every month.