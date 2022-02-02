New Delhi: A total of 3 people, including a textile businessman, have been arrested for allegedly killing an employee over a sex blackmail video in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar. The case was unfolded after an unidentified body was found near Sarojini Nagar Metro Station a few days ago. As per the updates, the accused businessman, who is in his late 30s, is married and has two teenage children.Also Read - Caught on Camera: 3 Men Shot in Road Rage Near Red Fort in Delhi

According to media reports, the accused kept the body of the 22-year-old shop employee inside a trolley bag and left it outside the metro station in Sarojini Nagar. Also Read - Good News: Rapid Rail Corridor To Connect Delhi With Rohtak Soon, Trains to Run at 160 kmph

Giving details, the police said the employee was in a sexual relationship with the businessman and added that the employee recorded a video of the act and used it to extort money from his business. Police also added that the employee had earlier threatened the businessman to make the video viral on social media if he was not paid. Also Read - Economic Survey 2022: Delhi Replaces Bengaluru As Startup Capital Of India

To put an end to the whole episode, the businessman called his nephew from village on January 28 and booked two rooms at a guesthouse in south Delhi’s Yusuf Sarai.

The police further added that the men were seen on CCTV camera carrying the large trolley bag and called the employee to the guesthouse for some work. When he reached, they overpowered him and killed him with a cloth-drying rope in the guesthouse.

As per the updates from the police, the accused and his associates loaded the body in the trolley bag, took it in a taxi to Sarojini Nagar metro station and dumped it there.

According to police, the accused took the dead employee’s shoes, jacket, cap and wallet and dumped it near another metro station in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. However, his nephew took the dead employee’s phone back to their village in UP.