Home

News

Delhi

Cab Driver Crashes Into Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s Delhi Residence, Leaves Gaping Hole In Wall

Cab Driver Crashes Into Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s Delhi Residence, Leaves Gaping Hole In Wall

A cab crashed into official residence of Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Thursday, leaving a large hole in outer wall of the house. The driver was on his way to Haryana's Nuh, police said.

Image: X (formerly Twitter)

New Delhi: A cab rammed into the outer wall of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s official residence in New Delhi on Thursday after the driver reportedly lost control of vehicle. According to the police, the cab driver, identified as Rahim Khan, was on his way to Nuh district in Haryana, when he collided with a bus and crashed into the outer wall of the minister’s house.

“The driver crashed into the outer wall of Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju after he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a bus.” police said, adding that the impact left a large hole in the wall of the house.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, visuals shared on social media showed a gaping hole in the outer wall of the minister’s house. The mangled remains of the crashed vehicle can also be seen in the pictures of the crash posted on social media platforms.

Man rams car into Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's house wall in New Delhi. #KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/jX6idfpfkt — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 24, 2023

Following the accident, the driver was detained by the police and during investigation revealed that he was on his way to Haryana’s Nuh district– which has been in the eye of the storm due to the communal clashes that rocked the district earlier this month.

The driver, Rahim Khan, told the police that he lost control of the vehicle, collided with a bus and crashed into the outer wall of the Union Minister’s official residence at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi.

An official said nothing suspicious was found during Khan’s questioning and he was later let go.

Kiren Rijiju has been involved in several accidents in recent years. In April, the senior leader’s vehicle got into a minor accident near Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Rijiju was on his way to Jammu from Kashmir’s Srinagar when his vehicle was hit by a truck in Ramban district. Luckily, Rijiju along with his entourage, escaped unscathed

Earlier, in 2017, a driver crashed his vehicle into Rijiju’s official residence in New Delhi while allegedly being in an inebriated condition. A CISF personnel was injured in the incident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES