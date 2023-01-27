Home

Caught on Cam: Car Rams Into Scooty, Drags Rider on Roof; 1 Dead

After the CCTV footage surfaced five people have been arrested and an FIR has been registered at Keshav Puram Police Station.

New Delhi: In yet another dragging incident, one person has died and another hospitalised after a car rammed into a scooty am dragged a rider for around 350 meters. As per reports, the car rammed the rider and dragged him on its roof for a while when he landed on it after being thrown into the air due to the impact of the collision.

A video of the incident has now surfaced online after CCTV footage of the incident came to light and is going viral across social media platform.

#WATCH | Delhi: A car rammed into a scooty & dragged a rider on its roof for about 350 m when he landed on it after being thrown into the air due to the impact of the collision. 5 accused arrested. FIR registered at Keshav Puram PS. One scooty rider died, other is hospitalised pic.twitter.com/ktnnzyjLZQ — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

