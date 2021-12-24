New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death and his friend was severely injured for resisting a robbery bid in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on the night of December 20. A CCTV video footage of the incident shows a group of men attacking the victims, thrashing them with large rocks, and dragging them into a nearby drain.Also Read - DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 Offering 18,335 Flats: Here's How to Apply, Eligibility & Other Details

CCTV footage of the incident, uploaded on social media, shows five men approaching the two victims who are walking on the street. The men get into a scuffle. Later, two of the accused are seen kicking and thrashing the victim. They pick up stones and bricks and hit the victim on his face and other parts multiple times. Their associates are also seen picking up pieces of rubble from the street and throwing them on one of the victims. After beating them up, the accused dump them in a small canal. Also Read - Caught On Camera: Mumbai Police Officer Assaults Hotel Staff For Refusing to Serve Food, Alcohol

The two victims have been identified as Pankaj, and 21-year-old Jatin, who works at a courier company. Also Read - Delhi Govt to Extend Distribution of Free Ration Till May 31 Next Year

According to reports, the two men were returning from a friend’s birthday party around 2 am when they were stopped by some men who demanded that they hand over their valuables. When they refused, the attackers started attacking them. The accused did not take away from Pankaj, but they snatched ₹ 3,000 from Jatin’s pocket.

Pankaj told police that he and Jatin were lying in the canal for some time. He finally managed to get up and called Jatin’s brother, who then rushed him to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The FIR states that Jatin suffered multiple injuries on his face and succumbed to injuries.

In the meantime, the police have arrested one of the accused, Ramzan, who is a resident of Sangam Vihar.

(With inputs from agencies)