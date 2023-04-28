Home

Caught on Camera: Man Assaulted, Robbed In Broad Daylight In Delhi’s Seelampur; Accused Held

According to police, one of the accused has a criminal record and was arrested previously on charges of robbery and theft.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two persons, who were accused of assaulting and robbing in broad daylight in Seelampur area. The entire incident was caught on a security camera installed nearby. After examining the CCTV footage, both the accused — Nazim (23) and Sharafat (24) — were arrested within hours of the crime, Delhi Police said in a statement.

According to the police, the duo assaulted and robbed Ravinder Singh (18) near G-Block Seelampur.

#WATCH | Delhi: CCTV visuals of a person robbed & assaulted by miscreants in Seelampur (26.04) Ravinder Singh age 18 years was robbed by two accused Nazim & Harafat near G-Block, Seelampur, Delhi. Both robbers have been apprehended. Case filed under various sections of the IPC… pic.twitter.com/7abRdfM5AA — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at Seelampur police station.

“Nazim has a criminal record and had been arrested previously on charges of robbery and theft,” the Delhi Police informed further.

In a similar incident, a 53-year-old female professor was attacked and dragged along the road in an unconscious state before being robbed in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy.

The incident took place on March 16 when the victim Sitalakshmi was walking alone near a school. Accused Senthil Kumar hit her on the head with a wooden plank. Senthil then dragged Sitalakshmi from the road to the footpath, took her two-wheeler keys, robbed her of her mobile phone and fled the spot.

