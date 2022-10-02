Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was mercilessly stabbed to death by three people in Delhi’s Sunder Nagari on Saturday evening. Police said they were informed around 7.40 pm about a man getting stabbed by two to three people. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead , they said.Also Read - Bihar School Girl Chided By IAS Officer On Sanitary Pads Query To Get One Year Free Supply From Delhi Based Firm

The deceased has been identified as Manish, a resident of Sunder Nagri. According to police, the motive of the murder seems to be old enmity. Precautionary force has also been deployed in the area.

VIDEO: MAN STABBED TO DEATH

Disturbing visuals, users discretion is advised.

A CCTV footage shows that that a group of men attacked Manish, in a dimly lit lane and stabbed him multiple times while few bystanders watched the incident without intervening. Manish can be seen trying to stop the men but to no avail.

A youth named Manish was stabbed to death in Sunder Nagri area of ​​Delhi, 3 accused (Aalam, Bilal and Faizan) arrested by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/b6OS7v1s0k — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) October 1, 2022

During preliminary inquiry, three men Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan all residents of Sunder Nagri, have emerged as main suspects and they have been rounded up, the officer said. Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is in progress.