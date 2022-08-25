New Delhi: A 31-year-old man who went to take revenge for his brother’s murder was beaten to death in full public view in Timarpur area of the national capital. The victim identified as Sunil Gunni was killed by the murder accused on August 13. The incident came to light after a video of the lynching went viral.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out At Mobile Godown In Patparganj Industrial Area Of Delhi

Speaking to a leading daily, Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, North said that the accused had killed Sunil’s brother on August 12. The next day, when Sunil went to take revenge, he was beaten to death by the accused—Rahul, Ajay, Mukesh and their associates. Police have arrested 5 people in connection with the case. Also Read - "₹20 Crore Each To Join Party or Face CBI, ED": AAP Fires Fresh Salvos At BJP; Latter Reacts | 10 Points

Reports claimed that the Sunil had carried a sickle to attack Rahul, Ajay, Mukesh and the others, who were involved in his brother’s murder. However, the accused snatched the sickle from him. Eye-witnesses claimed that Sunil was brutally thrashed before all the accused ran away. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Also Read - Unidentified Assailants Shoot, Injure Businessman In Delhi’s Burari Area

His body has been kept at the Subzi Mandi Mortuary.