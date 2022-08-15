New Delhi: In a shocking crime, a 40-year-old property dealer was shot dead in public view in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Sunday, with chilling visuals of the incident being captured on CCTV, reported NDTV. The victim, identified as one Wasif Sattar Ghazi, was shot dead at Noor Nagar in Jamia Nagar.Also Read - Real Life Imitates Reel: Inspired By Movie 'Special 26', 7 Men Pose As Officers & Rob Wellness Centre In Delhi

The attackers, who were on a two-wheeler, first rammed the victim's bike, making him fall off. The video clip showed one of the attackers getting off their two-wheeler and pulling out a gun. He shot at the victim from point blank and fled the scene along with his associate.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack. They are scouring through the CCTV footage from the area. A murder case has been registered and a search is on for the attackers. Further investigation is on, the NDTV report added.