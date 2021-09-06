New Delhi: A shocking footage of a hardware shop being looted by three armed assailants in Delhi’s Khera Khurd area has been caught on the shop’s CCTV cameras. In the footage, the unidentified miscreants can be seen open firing as they entered the hardware shop and looted it holding the shopkeeper and others at gunpoint. During the ordeal, the shopkeeper was also injured as the assailants fled with cash and other valuables, police said. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday.Also Read - Lionel Messi Reacts, Slams Health Authorities After Brazil vs Argentina World Cup Qualifier Gets Suspended After COVID-19 Controversy

The bike-borne men, with their faces covered, first threatened the shopkeeper, the police said. When the shopkeeper objected, one of them shot him in the leg, police said.

WATCH CCTV FOOTAGE:

#WATCH | Two unknown miscreants looted a hardware shop at gunpoint in Delhi’s Khera Khurd area, yesterday pic.twitter.com/DI8Izx5Ky1 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Outer North Delhi district, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, an FIR has been registered against the accused under stringent provisions of law. Multiple teams of Delhi Police are working round the clock to nab the culprits.

As per officials, the men had covered their faces with a cloth and helmet while entering the shop. Efforts are now being made to nab them, according to officials. The firing led to a ruckus in the area but no one else was injured except the shopkeeper. The incident was caught on CCTV camera, footage from which showed three men entering the hardware shop on Saturday evening.

They were allegedly seen threatening the customers and staff inside the shop. They then pulled out the drawers at the shop’s cash counter, the police said. The footage showed the three men pointing their pistols at the shopkeeper and demanding money from him. When the shopkeeper resisted, one of them shot him in his leg, police said.

The men then fled with the cash and valuables on their bikes, a senior police officer said. The injured shopkeeper was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to him.