Home

News

Delhi

CBI Files Another Case Against Jailed AAP Leader Manish Sisodia, This Time For ‘Political Snooping’

CBI Files Another Case Against Jailed AAP Leader Manish Sisodia, This Time For ‘Political Snooping’

The CBI claimed that the Feedback Unit (FBU) was formed unlawfully and caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer to the tune of approximately Rs 36 Lakhs.

CBI Files Fresh Corruption Case Against Jailed AAP Leader Manish Sisodia (File Photo)

CBI Files Another Case Against Manish Sisodia: On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed another case against jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption in the Delhi government’s Feedback Unit (FBU). The CBI claimed that the FBU was formed unlawfully and caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer to the tune of approximately Rs 36 Lakhs. The FBU was created by the AAP government in 2015 when it came to power.

Soon, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and called the move “sad for the country”. Kejriwal, in his tweet, wrote, “PM’s plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!”

You may like to read

PM’s plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country! https://t.co/G48JtXeTIc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 16, 2023

The Home Ministry had given a go-ahead in February to prosecute Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A CBI report alleged that Mr Sisodia was using the FBU as a tool for “political snooping”. The AAP dubbed this move as “politically motivated” while the BJP demanded the prosecution of Sisodia.

Former Delhi Deputy CM was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his involvement in the alleged corruption in the creation and implementation of the now scraped excise policy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.