CBI Files Chargesheet In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Not Named

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed the charge sheet in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case against seven accused in the court. Those named in the charge sheet include two arrested businessmen, the head of a news channel, a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman, a Delhi-based liquor distributor and two officials of the excise department, the CBI said.

Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, has not been named in the CBI’s first charge sheet in the liquor policy case. The probe agency, however, maintained that the investigation against Sisodia is still underway.

Investigations continue into the role of Manish Sisodia, who was listed as “Accused No 1” in the CBI’s First Information Report (FIR) filed in August. He will be summoned again for questioning soon, the sources said.

The court has scheduled a hearing on November 30 to consider the 10,000-page documents before it takes cognisance of them.

The CBI is investigating allegations of serious violations in the AAP government’s new liquor policy for Delhi, withdrawn within six months, in which liquor shop licenses were given to private players. The Enforcement Directorate also filed a money-laundering case.