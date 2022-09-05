Manish Sisodia Vs Centre: In a startling claim, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that a Deputy Legal advisor of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) committed suicide two days ago because “he was pressurised to frame him in a false case”. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Manish Sisodia said, “A CBI officer committed suicide two days earlier. It has come to know that the officer – Jitendra Kumar – was the Deputy Legal Adviser in the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI. He was looking after the legality of the fake FIR against me. He was being pressurised to approve the arrest by making a case against me in an illegal way.Also Read - Mumbai 3rd Most Congested Traffic In World; Bengaluru & Delhi Also In Top 10

"He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house was raided on August 19 by the CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22. The CBI had registered an FIR to investigate the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Deputy CM said he only thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister three questions: Why is there so much pressure being put on the officers that they are forced to commit suicide? Whether the Center’s job is to run Operation Lotus only? How many sacrifices will it take to crush the elected governments of the people?,” asked Sisodia.

“It is very regrettable, my condolences to his family. I want to tell the Prime Minister that trap me. If you want to arrest, tell me where to come, I will come, but do not put any more pressure on such officers, it is ruining their life. When would you think of starting a school?,” he asked.

Referring to the alleged BJP’s sting operation, Sisodia said, “The BJP has been shouting for a long time that there has been a scam. The CBI searched and took out the transaction between the two companies. After they didn’t find anything in my locker, they made a video by sitting in a car on the road. What type of sting operation is this, I have too such videos.”