CBI Probes ‘Irregularities’ In Renovation Of Delhi CM Kejriwal’s Official Residence

The CBI has registered the PE against unidentified public servants of the Delhi government to probe alleged irregularities in the construction of CM Arvind Kejriwal's new residence.

New Delhi: A preliminary investigation was launched by the CBI on Wednesday to probe the alleged irregularities in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence in the national capital.

Quoting CBI sources, a report by NDTV report said that a preliminary inquiry has been registered against ‘unknown officials of the Delhi government’ by the central probe agency in connection with the alleged irregularities, including tender violations in the construction of Kejriwal’s new residence.

The sources, as per the report, said the CBI will register an FIR if the inquiries reveal a prima facie case.

The CBI probe was ordered by the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday based on which the probe agency registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) to investigate the allegations, India Today reported.

As per the India Today report, the inquiry has been ordered by the Home Ministry based on a five-page letter written by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to the CBI Director in May this year. The Home Ministry has also ordered a special audit in the matter to be conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Quoting officials, a PTI report said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will launch a preliminary inquiry into all aspects of alleged “irregularities and misconduct” that came to light after an inquiry conducted by the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

AAP alleges vendetta

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has termed the action against Arvind Kejriwal as “political vendetta” perpetrated by the BJP and accused the saffron party of “using all its power to finish AAP”.

Refuting the allegations, the AAP alleged that the development was part of the BJP’s efforts to stop the Arvind Kejriwal-led party from working for the people.

“This is the reason why the country’s best health and education ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia were put behind bars,” it alleged, adding that “the BJP is using all its power to finish the AAP”.

There is “only one party which is AAP that seeks votes on the basis of doing good work in the fields of health and education but, the BJP does not want the poor people should have good education and excellent health facilities,” it said.

CBI registers PE

The CBI has registered the PE against unidentified public servants of the Delhi government, the officials said.

The preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to proceed with a regular FIR.

The anti-corruption branch of the CBI has demanded from the PWD records related to the approval and recommendation of its officials related to alteration, tender documents, bids submitted by contractors, approval of building plans and requests from the client for superior specifications like modular kitchen, marble flooring and other ornamental work, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

