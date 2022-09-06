Inaugural function of Central Vista/ Kartavya Path: In view of the inaugural function of Central Vista/ Kartavya Path on Thursday, September 8, special traffic arrangements have been made and Delhi Police have issued an advisory and the government has issued a circular to all the ministries/departments to direct non-essential staff to work from home, encourage maximum employees to use public transport, and close offices after lunch, after 4 pm since a large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the function.Also Read - Central Vista Project Inauguration: Check Traffic Restriction in Delhi On September 8 | Details Inside

"As advised by Delhi Police, in order to facilitate smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi District, and to ensure security of VVIPs, a number of roads will be closed for general traffic on that day from 06.00 PM to 09.00 PM," the circular said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the refurbished Central Vista Avenue on September 8 with added new public amenities making it safer and more accessible for all. The Central Vista Avenue Refurbishment Project modernised the avenue while restoring the elements with heritage value.

74 historic light poles and all chain links have been restored, upgraded, and reinstalled on site, said a senior official of the Ministry of Urban Affairs.