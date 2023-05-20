Home

Centre’s Ordinance On Delhi Officers Transfer, Postings: Everything You Need To Know

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will comprise the chief minister as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who will be the member secretary to the authority, it said.

Barely a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi to the elected government, the Modi government on Friday promulgated an ordinance to invalidate the order thereby paving the way for creating an authority for transferring and posting Group-A officers in Delhi.

The Supreme Court in its May 11 verdict handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government before which the process of transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government was under the executive control of the lieutenant governor.

“There shall be an authority to be known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority to exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it,” states the ordinance.

“All matters required to be decided by the authority shall be decided by majority of votes of the members present and voting. All recommendations of the authority shall be authenticated by the member secretary,” the ordinance said.

“The central government, in consultation with the authority, shall determine the nature and the categories of officers and other employees required to assist the authority in the discharge of its functions and provide the authority with such officers and employees, as it may deem fit….

“Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, the National Capital Civil Service Authority shall have the responsibility to recommend the transfers and postings of all the Group ‘A’ officers and officers of DANICS serving in the affairs of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi but not officers serving in connection with any subject matter,” it read.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will meet at a time and place as the member secretary decides with the approval of the chairperson of the authority, as and when required, the ordinance added.

