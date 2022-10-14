Chhath Puja 2022, Delhi: With the festive season upon us, another major festival, Chhath Puja is inching closer. Ahead of the celebrations for Chhath, Delhi government will develop Chhath Ghat this year on 1100 locations across the capital city and the cost to organise the pujas will be borne by the government.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Check Moonrise (Chaand Nikalne Ka Samay) Timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Other Cities

Addressing a media briefing on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "After two years of Covid restrictions, this year the government will organise the Chhath pujas on a large scale in 1100 locations across the city. We are spending Rs 25 crore this year to celebrate this festival on a large scale in the city."

CHHATH PUJA 2022: DELHI GOVERNMENT ARRANGEMENTS

Delhi government will set up special Chhath Ghats at 1100 location across the national capital.

All nitigrities and services for public welfare will be taken care of. The government will arrange for washrooms, ambulances, power back up to facilitate the celebrations of the puja this year.

Meanwhile, facilities like ambulances and first aid will also be present in case of medical emergencies at all locations.

Security arrangements will be put in place by Delhi Police like installation of CCTV cameras at various location.

The CM urged people to pray to 'Chhathi Maiyaa' for the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and for the country to develop, adding that Covid-appropriate behaviour should be followed by the people wherever possible as the threat of the virus has not been eliminated yet.

“Please pray for the wellbeing, prosperity, and development of the nation. Please pray to Chhathi Maiyya to protect us all and bring us freedom from corona,” he said.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali, involves the offering of “arghya” by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis living in Delhi. Chhath Puja 2022 will be celebrated on October 30 and 31 this year.