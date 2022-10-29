Toxic Foams In Yamuna: Year after year the visuals of toxic foams emanating from Delhi’s Yamuna river just before Chhath Puja have become a new normal for people in Delhi. This year is no different. The blame game has begun, leaders are taking jibes at each other as the devotees suffer, yet another year. To prevent frothing the Delhi Jal Board opted for spraying toxic chemicals in the river which has the environmentalist concerned. The scenes of frothing on the Yamuna river are once again making the headlines ahead of the Chhath Puja, as the devotees are forced to take a dip in the toxic foams of Yamuna, thanks to the government’s lacklustre attitude and intent to clean the river.Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Do's And Don'ts To Follow During This Auspicious Festival

Delhi Government’s Solution To Prevent Frothing

This year, the Delhi Jal Board sprayed chemicals into the river to dissolve the foam as Chhath Puja begins. However, this move has been considered detrimental as this may pollute the water as the chemicals may have some harmful effects too. According to some environmentalists, the chemical used to prevent frothing can cause skin diseases, and eye irritation and can pollute the water in the long run.

Watch: Delhi Jal Board Sprayes Chemical In Yamuna To Dissolve Toxic Foams

#WATCH | A team of Delhi Jal Board sprays chemical into Yamuna to dissolve the toxic foam seen on the surface of the river. Visuals from Kalindi Kunj. pic.twitter.com/0y18sFw4Nf — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

Both Delhi CM And His Deputy Failed To Deliver ‘Clean Yamuna Promise’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had promised to clean the Yamuna within 5 years of his tenure. It's been more than 7 years since he made that tall promise and Yamuna is still ailing. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had made a similar claim in Delhi Assembly.

What Causes Frothing In Yamuna

Froth is a mass of small bubbles in liquid caused by agitation, fermentation, or salivating. According to a report from DNA India, the high level of phosphates in the Yamuna river is what causes the such foam to build up. Phosphates and surfactants in untreated sewages from Delhi, Haryana and UP are another reason behind frothing in the river.

The report mentioned that phosphates are an ingredient used in many detergents. These compounds make cleaning a lot easier. While phosphates and surfactants in the Yamuna river comprise 1 per cent, the remaining 99 per cent is air and water.

When the water gets disturbed by waves, natural waterfalls or artificial falls from river barrages, the fatty layer gets beaten into a froth. Also, Industrial effluents, organic matter from decomposing vegetation and the presence of filamentous bacteria cause foam.