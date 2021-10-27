New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a crucial meeting today to discuss the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the national capital. It is also expected to reconsider the ban imposed on Chhath Puja celebrations at public places in Delhi.Also Read - No Emergency Use Approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Yet, WHO Panel Seeks 'Additional Clarifications'

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its September 30 order, had prohibited celebration of Chhath Puja at public places, including Yamuna riverbanks, water bodies and temples in the city, in view of the pandemic. Also Read - Breaking News Live Updates: Supreme Court To Give Verdict Today On Pegasus Snooping Row

“The DDMA will meet on October 27 to discuss the current Covid-19 situation and reconsider its decision to prohibit Chhath at public places,” said a senior government officer. Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 27, Wednesday: Travel on The Cards For Taurus, Leo And Sagittarius

Delhi BJP leaders, including party MP Manoj Tiwari, had attacked the Kejriwal government over the ban and asked it to send a proposal to the DDMA for allowing the celebration of the festival at public places in Delhi.

In the backdrop of protests by the BJP and Congress against the Chhath Puja ban, Kejriwal had earlier this month urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to call a meeting of the DDMA as soon as possible to allow celebrations in public, saying the Covid situation in Delhi was under control.

Baijal then directed the chief secretary to convene a meeting of the DDMA to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Tuesday launched a special campaign for administration of Covid vaccines to devotees going to observe fast on Chhath festival post Diwali at Ibrahimpur village in North East Delhi’s Burari area.

Chhath is celebrated after Diwali by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh and the ritual involves the offering of ‘Arghya’ by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.