New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday held a crucial meeting today to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital. Soon after the meeting, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced that Chhath Puja will be permitted in the city with strict Covid protocols. He, however, said that limited number of people will be allowed.

"In today's DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) meeting it was decided that chhath puja will be permitted in Delhi. This will be done with very strict protocols at the spots decided by the govt beforehand. Limited number of people will be allowed, with adherence to COVID protocols," Sisodia added.

In today's DDMA meeting it was decided that chhath puja will be permitted in Delhi. This will be done with very strict protocols at the spots decided by the govt beforehand. Limited number of people will be allowed, with adherence to COVID protocols: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/edXV484Pa9 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its September 30 order, had prohibited celebration of Chhath Puja at public places, including Yamuna riverbanks, water bodies and temples in the city, in view of the pandemic.

“The DDMA will meet on October 27 to discuss the current Covid-19 situation and reconsider its decision to prohibit Chhath at public places,” said a senior government officer.

Delhi BJP leaders, including party MP Manoj Tiwari, had attacked the Kejriwal government over the ban and asked it to send a proposal to the DDMA for allowing the celebration of the festival at public places in Delhi.

In the backdrop of protests by the BJP and Congress against the Chhath Puja ban, Kejriwal had earlier this month urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to call a meeting of the DDMA as soon as possible to allow celebrations in public, saying the Covid situation in Delhi was under control.

Baijal then directed the chief secretary to convene a meeting of the DDMA to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Tuesday launched a special campaign for administration of Covid vaccines to devotees going to observe fast on Chhath festival post Diwali at Ibrahimpur village in North East Delhi’s Burari area.

Chhath is celebrated after Diwali by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh and the ritual involves the offering of ‘Arghya’ by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.