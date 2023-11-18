Chhath Puja: Delhi Traffic Police Asks Commuters To Avoid THESE Routes Ahead Of Mahaparv; Says Leave Early For Railway Stations, ISBT

The traffic police advised commuters to avoid the roads near the sites allocated for Chhath Puja celebration.

New Delhi: In view of the huge gatherings expected at the water bodies across the national capital on Chhath Puja on Sunday, Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory and said that they have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth traffic movement. It warned that the traffic flow is likely to be affected from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning on roads adjoining major ponds.

On Sunday, thousands of devotees will be congregating at various ponds since afternoon. The prayers will be offered at the time of sunset. While some devotees may leave after sunset prayers, several will stay for the night at various ponds in tents, the advisory said.

Roads to avoid during Chhath Puja

Commuters are advised to avoid the roads adjoining the Chhath Puja sites including, the stretch of Outer Ring Road, Old Wazirabad Bridge to ITO, Vikas Marg, Pushta Road (Khajoori/Shastri Park), Kalindi Kunj Bridge, GTK Road, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Najafgarh Road, MB Road, Maa Anandmai Marg, etc,” it said.

The ponds at Sonia Vihar, Krishna Market Jhilmil Colony, DDA Land near JPC Hospital, Tughlakabad Kaya Maya Ground, DDA Ground near Jain Mandir Suraj Kund Road, opposite D-Block Mangol Puri, Chhat Puja Kalyan Samiti Sainik Enclave etc. could witness heavy footfall of devotees, the advisory said.

Leave Early For Railway Stations, ISBT

The advisory further stated that there will be no restrictions for New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and the ISBT, but people should leave in advance and keep sufficient time to accommodate possible delays in routes.

Use Public Transport, Delhi Metro

“People are requested to avail public transport like Delhi Metro to help decongestion of roads. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Roadside parking must be avoided as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic.

“General public and motorists are advised to have patience, observe traffic rules and Road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. People are requested to plan their journey in advance to avoid inconvenience,” it added.

