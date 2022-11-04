Chief Secretaries Of Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana Summoned By NHRC Over Pollution Issue

Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi have been summoned by National Human Rights Commission over detailed discussion on pollution issues.

New Delhi: Dissatisfied by the steps taken to control the air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the chief secretaries of the national capital and three adjoining states to remain present on November 10 for a detailed discussion on the issue. The officials have also been asked to inform the commission about the steps taken by their respective governments to stop the burning of stubble in their regions.

CHIEF SECRETARIES OF PUNJAB, HARYANA, UP AND DELHI SUMMONED

“The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India, not satisfied with the various actions taken so far to address the issue of air pollution in Delhi NCR, has asked the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to be present before it either personally or on hybrid mode on 10th November, 2022 for a detailed discussion in this regard,” NHRC said in a release.

“The Chief Secretaries of these States are expected to inform the Commission within a week positively before this discussion about the steps taken by their respective governments to stop the burning of stubble in their regions,” it further said.

The commission was of the view that much more needed to be done to control the air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The air pollution in the national capital region continued to worsen amid un-favourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and rising farm fire incidents. Delhi reeled under ‘severe plus’ air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 472, while the AQI in Noida stood at 562, and in Gurugram (Haryana) at 539.