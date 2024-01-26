Child Among 6 Rescued After Major Fire Engulfs Residential Building In Delhi’s Shahdara

Fire department officials said that a call was received at 5:22 pm about a fire in a house in the Shahdara area of Delhi, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Delhi Fire News: Firefighter rescued six people, including a child, after a major fire broke out in a residential building in Shahdara area of Delhi on Friday evening. According to official, a fire erupted in a house located on the ground floor of a multi-storey building.

“Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by 6:55 pm. Rubber material like wipers and a rubber-cutting machine kept in a house on the ground floor of the building had caught fire,” said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg.

Garg said that firemen rescued six people, including a child, from the burning building and rushed to a nearby hospital in a PCR van.

After fire officials reached the spot, they rescued three more people, including a child. Those who were rescued were in a semi-conscious state and were rushed to GTB Hospital, he added.

“The building comprises ground plus four floors with a single staircase,” the fire chief said, adding that legal action is being initiated in the matter.

Man charred to death in Mumbai market fire

In a similar incident, a man was charred to death in a major fire which engulfed a timber market in South Mumbai in Maharashtra on early Friday morning.

Officials said a massive fire erupted at the ‘Lakda Bazar’ located in Chor Bazaar locality of Grant Road area at around 2 am on Friday. They said that a 50-year-old man died in the fire, which was doused at around 12 PM after nearly 10 hours.

The fire brigade categorised it as `level four’ (major) fire.

The deceased, whose body was found during the rescue operation, was identified as Dhanshyam Prajapati, said an official.

Giving details, an official said the flames spread to wood stock, containers of chemicals and electric wiring on the ground and first floors of the market and also damaged adjacent shops and hotels.

As many as 20 fire engines were deployed to douse the blaze, he said, adding that authorities vacated a nearby mall and a high-rise as a precaution.

Besides the fire brigade, police, local civic ward officials and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) staff were also mobilised for the firefighting operation.

Probe into the cause of the fire was underway, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)