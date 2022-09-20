Child porn and rape videos on Twitter: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has summoned Twitter India Policy Head and Delhi Police on Tuesday. She has summoned the police and Twitter India regarding the tweets of child pornography and rape videos of women and children on Twitter. DCW itself took cognizance of several tweets on the social media platform. These openly posted videos and pictures of sexual acts involving children. The commission said that while most of the tweets contained completely nude pictures of children, many also depicted brutal rape and other forms of non-consensual sexual activity.Also Read - Twitter Introduces New Feature, Makes It Easy For The Visually Impaired To Read Images

DCW has issued summons to Delhi Police and demanded registration of an FIR in the matter. It has also recommended that the children and women seen in the video should be identified and helped. The shocking thing is that some of these tweets also showed the rape of children and women while they were sleeping, DCW said in the press briefing. Some Twitter accounts involved in these criminal acts appear to be running a racket, in which they are also demanding money from other users for child porn and rape videos.

A list of such tweets has been shared by the commission with Twitter and Delhi Police. Swati Maliwal said, "I am shocked by the freely available rape and child porn videos on Twitter. These materials need to be removed from Twitter immediately and FIR should be registered by Delhi Police in the matter. A system should be developed so that all such videos do not reappear on this platform. Twitter should be held accountable for this."

DCW has asked Twitter why these tweets were neither reported nor deleted. Data has also been sought as to how many such tweets are present on the platform. Twitter has been asked for data on how many such tweets have been detected, removed and reported in the last 4 years.