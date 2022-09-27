New Delhi: A week after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal summoned Twitter India Policy Head and Delhi Police regarding the tweets of child pornography and rape videos of women and children on Twitter, Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said the replies received from both Twitter and Delhi Police officials in the child pornography and rape videos complaint were incomplete and the commission was not satisfied with it.Also Read - Picture Of Sudha Murthy Bowing Before Mysuru Royal Ignites Online Debate

"Senior officials of Twitter and Delhi Police appeared before DCW chairperson Swati Maliwall on September 26. However, the reply received from both Twitter and Delhi Police was incomplete and unsatisfactory," said the DCW and has once again given them time till September 30 to file a proper reply.

DCW itself took cognizance of several tweets on the social media platform. These openly posted videos and pictures of sexual acts involving children. The commission said that while most of the tweets contained completely nude pictures of children, many also depicted brutal rape and other forms of non-consensual sexual activity.

“Shockingly, some of these videos even depicted rape with children and women while they were asleep! Some of the Twitter accounts engaging in these criminal acts appear to be running a racket wherein they seek money for providing pornographic and rape videos of children from other users of the social media platform,” Maliwal had said in a press briefing.

The Commission had asked to provide reasons why the tweets were neither deleted nor reported by Twitter. The Commission had also sought data regarding the number of such tweets presently available on Twitter. Further, it has sought the number of tweets depicting child pornography and rape identified, deleted, and reported by Twitter in the past four years.