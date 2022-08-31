New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested the owner of Sanjay Global Hospital, Jahangirpuri in New Delhi along with three women in connection with an alleged child trafficking racket. The owner has been identified as Dr. Sanjay Kumar Malik (40). The names of the three women were withheld. A secret information about a nexus, who are engaging in selling and purchasing babies, was received by ‘Hawk Eye’ team of South Rohini police station. After which the raiding team laid a trap near Manglam Place in Rohini Sector 3 where the informer met head constable Pradeep who was deployed as a decoy customer.Also Read - Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Show Cancelled Due To Security Concerns: Delhi Police

Two women who identified as Madhu Saini (43) and Seema Kumari (25) (names changed) — met with the informer and the decoy customer. Later, they were joined by one Sanjay Malik and another woman Rukhsana (22) (name changed) with a newborn. They showed the baby girl and documents regarding her birth. The decoy customer (undercover cop) negotiated the deal for Rs 1,10,000.

That is when the police team caught them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. During the investigation, it was revealed that the baby girl was a child of Rukhsana who is unmarried. She was about seven months pregnant when she went to Sanjay Malik's hospital for abortion as her boyfriend had left her. Malik convinced her to give birth, give the child to someone in need, and make some money.

The baby was born on July 27 in his hospital, the DCP said.A case was registered at south Rohini police station on August 29 under section 370/34 IPC r/w 81/87 JJ Act and all the accused were arrested on the same day after the investigation.

The baby girl has been rescued.The DCP said Sanjay Malik, Saini and Kumari were running a child trafficking nexus in which they used to find pregnant women through various hospitals and path labs who wanted to abort the child.

They used to persuade them to deliver the child and then hand it over to them for selling at a high price to childless couples. The matter is still being investigated further, and efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining syndicate members.