Chinese Woman Tries To Kill Self With Razor In Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 Washroom

A 29-year-old Chinese woman allegedly tried to kill herself at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi.

The woman had landed at T-3 late from Bahrain, and was due to take a flight to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

